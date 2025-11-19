Facility Access Changes to Paso Robles City Hall During Remodel 11.19.2025

2025 11 18 City Hall Remodel Access Changes

New public access routes for Paso Robles city hall have gone into effect, as part of the ongoing city hall renovation. The changes are as follows:

Access to the Paso Robles library and public restrooms will be through the double doors facing 11th street.

Access to the temporary city hall public service counter will be through the double doors access from the parking lot on 10th street.

There will be no through-access in the city hall/library lobby during construction.

And effective Friday, portions of the city hall parking lot will be closed due to construction activity.

The city appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents, staff, and visitors during this transition.