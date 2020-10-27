Fatal Car Crash 10.27.2020

A fatal car crash blocked traffic on SB 101 just south of Paso Robles last night. The accident occurred shortly before seven last night on SB 101 about about one-half mile south of the Spring street on ramp. The CHP says the crash occurred when a driver tried to change lanes and rear-ended another vehicle. That led to a four car collision. The first driver sustained fatal injuries. Their name has not been released.

The CHP closed the SB 101 freeway and set up a detour using Spring and Vine streets. Big tractor trailer rigs had to make a sweeping right turn from Spring to Niblick, and then a left on Vine street to get around the portion of SB 101 closed from the fatal accident last night.