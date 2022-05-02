Fatal Hit & Run DUI Again 05.02.2022

Four years ago, Gianna Brencola was convicted of killing a Cal Poly student in a fatal hit and run accident on Foothill Boulevard.

She was sentenced to a seven year jail sentence for vehicular manslaughter. She only served four months. She was released out, and began repeating her crime.

According to the Tribune, the 22-year-old woman hit four parked cars in Morro Bay last Halloween while driving with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit.

She was arrested that night and is currently in custody at the San Luis Obispo county jail. She’s charged with two felony DUI’s within ten years of vehicular manslaughter.

Back in 2018, Gianna was 17-years-old when she struck a Cal Poly student riding his bicycle along Foothill Boulevard near Ferrini road.

She served only four months on a seven year sentence for the fatal hit-and-run.

Gianna’s mother says her daughter was not held accountable after the fatal hit-and-run, and that’s why she chose to drive drunk again.