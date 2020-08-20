Fire Emergency 8.20.2020

Governor Gavin Newsom declared an emergency Tuesday over wildfires burning throughout California.
Meanwhile, the state’s power grid operator pleaded for continued conservation to avoid rolling blackouts.
The state is in a long heatwave that has stressed the electrical system and resulted in rolling blackouts over two nights last weekend.
Because of the fires, evacuations were in effect or growing in several northern California communities.
