Free Chipping Program Now Open For Registration in Paso Robles 9.03.2025

Chipping Program September 2nd 2025 Press Release

The San Luis Obispo Fire Safe Council, in partnership with Paso Fire & Emergency Services will be offering a free chipping program to help Paso Robles residents create and maintain the 100-foot defensible space required around homes and structures.

Reservations are now open for the first 50 properties. Residents are encouraged to sign up before building their piles to ensure all material meets program requirements.

For details, including program guidelines, requirements, sample photos, and to reserve your chipper day, visit: chipperday.com/slofsc. The chipping service will take place Monday, September 23rd and Tuesday, September 23rd.

It is limited to properties located within the moder to high fire hazard severity zones.