Further Details Released of Crash at Wellsona & US 101 – 4.15.2025

Further details have been released by the Templeton area CHP regarding the crash that took place late Sunday night.

At around 10:49 pm, a two-officer graveyard CHP patrol vehicle was driving southbound on the US-101 at approximately 65 miles per hour. Templeton CHP says a 36-year-old male driver of a 2008 ford focus drove in front of the CHP unit, eastbound on Wellsona road. The CHP officer braked the vehicle, but was unable to avoid collision, T-boning the ford.

The ford driver was not wearing his seatbelt, and sustained minor injuries. He was treated at a local hospital, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was evaluated at the hospital.