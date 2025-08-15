Gifford Fire Reaches 132,000 Acres, Some Evacuations Orders Lifted 8.15.2025

Several evacuation orders and warnings have been either downgraded, or cancelled in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Fire officials say the strategic firing operation on the north side of the Gifford Fire has been successful in stopping the forward progress of the blaze. Crews will continue to extinguish hotspots in areas of concern, and water-dropping aircraft will be used to eliminate these hotspots.

As of 9:10 this morning, the fire is at 132,605 acres, and 61% containment. In the southern part of the fire, crews will continue to patrol the area, and efforts to repair damage have started. Overall staffing will now be scaled back as the most challenging phase of fire operations is now complete.

Now, firefighters can be made available to respond to emergencies elsewhere.