Grover Beach Police Identify Man Suspected of Peeping at Planet Fitness 06.17.2026

AG PD MEDIA RELEASE PEEPER

The Grover Beach police department has released an update regarding its ongoing investigation into a peeping situation at Planet Fitness in Arroyo Grande.

Officers responded to Planet Fitness in December 2025 after a woman caught a camera recording her changing in a tanning booth. By the time police arrived, the man was gone, but they have been able to identify the man through forensic examinations and victim identification efforts.

There are now 23 positively identified victims in this case, likely with more. The identified suspect is 40-year-old Kyle L. Combs of Grover Beach.