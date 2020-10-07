Heather Moreno 10.06.2020

Late last week, we talked about a political campaign in Atascadero that is being accused of smear two mayoral candidates

Mayor Heather Moreno explains that the hauling contract. Municipalities are not required to put a contract for hauling out to bid. She says that process may increase the cost to the consumer. That process partly responsible for the smear campaign in Atascadero’s mayoral election. If mayor Heather Moreno sounds like a certified public accountant, well, she is.

The ballots are out, and the election is underway. After you vote, you can take your ballot to the county clerk recorder’s office in Atascadero or San Luis. Or you can wait until the voting stations open on Halloween. Or you can mail it in. Election 2020 kind of a scary one this year.