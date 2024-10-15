House Fire in AG Left One Dead, One Injured & One Arrested 10.15.2024

Emergency crews from the Five Cities Fire Authority responded to a house fire early Monday evening on the 200 block of Spruce street in Arroyo Grande.

Officials say the initial report was for a basic welfare check of the residence, believing that someone may have been assaulted. One of the building’s occupants was found to have injuries “consistent with being assaulted,” and said one of her family members was still inside.

Crews attempted to enter the home, they found that one of the rooms was barricaded. Afterwards, one person exited the building, jumping off the balcony and fleeing into the backyard. They were arrested by police officers, who then discovered that another person had died in the scene of the fire.

Emergency officials say the fire appears to be intentionally set. No names are being released as several departments and agencies are piecing together the events of this incident.