Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Strikes Deal w/State Lawmakers Over November Ballot Initiative 06.30.2026

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association reached a compromise with state lawmakers over its two-thirds vote requirement initiative for the November ballot.

The state legislature voted to place a constitutional amendment on the November ballot, which would tighten the requirements to enact, extend, or increase local special tax initiatives. A simple majority would instead require a two-thirds majority under the new law, if passed.

HJTA president described it as a “tremendous turnaround.” The HJTA agreed to withdraw its original initiative from the ballot as a result of this compromise.

HJTA says they anticipate “it will pass overwhelmingly with a large coalition of supporters.”