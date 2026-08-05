Rep Jimmy Panetta to Join Cambria CSD in Announcing Funding For New Fire Engine 08.05.2026

Representative Jimmy Panetta will join the Cambria Community Services District in holding a press conference on Thursday, August 6th at 11 am.

The press conference will announce over $900,000 in federal funding for the Cambria fire department to support the purchase of a new type 1 fire engine. “The new frontline engine will strengthen emergency response and safety for Cambria’s approximately 5,500 residents and the many visitors who travel to the community each year.” This new fire engine will include essential firefighting equipment, extrication tools, self-contained breathing apparatus units, hoses, radios, and more.

As the sole provider of emergency services within the district, the Cambria CSD responds to fires, medical emergencies, rescues, and natural disasters while having limited access to mutual aid and evacuation routes.

The press conference will be held at Cambria fire station, 2850 Burton drive.