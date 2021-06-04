Hunger Awareness Day 6.03.2021

Today has special meaning for the San Luis Obispo county Food Bank. Branna Still tells KPRL, today is hunger awareness day.

You’re encouraged to donate to the San Luis Obispo county Food Bank, if you have not already done so.

At last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, Food Bank CEO Garrett Olson talked about the impact of the government imposed shut down on the Food Bank. For more information, you may go to their website at: slofoodbank.org. Or, you can call them at (805) 238-4664.

