In Sports 03.03.2023

Mission Prep’s boys basketball team beat Mission Bay in San Diego last night, 67-57. The Royals will next play Culver City, the number 2 seed in their division 3 bracket. That semifinal game in the regionals to be played tomorrow night at Culver City.

The only other central coast team still alive in the basketball playoffs is St. Joseph of Santa Maria. The Knights will play Daugherty Valley tomorrow night in the open division.

In college baseball, Oregon State beat Cal Poly 5-4 in the first of a four game series at Robin Baggett stadium on the Cal Poly campus. The Mustangs fell behind early, but scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead, 4-3. The Beavers scored two runs in the eighth inning. Those two play again tonight at 6:00. Incidentally, former Bearcat Mark Armstrong, who played catcher for the Mustangs, is now on the coaching staff.