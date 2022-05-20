In Sports 05.20.2022

The Paso Robles Bearcat softball team travels to Clovis today in the first round of the CIF championships.
CIF put the Bearcats in division one, so they’re in a playoff bracket with some big schools.
The Bearcats playing Clovis at 4:30 this afternoon in Clovis.
Clovis is seeded #3.
Paso Robles #6.
The winner of today’s game will play #7 Centennial or #2 Buchanan.
In baseball…
The Cal Poly Mustangs at home this weekend against UC Davis. It’s the final home series for the Mustangs.
Cal Poly is 17-7 in the Big West.
UC Davis is 5-19.
They’ll play at six tonight, and 1 tomorrow and Sunday afternoon.