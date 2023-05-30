In Sports 05.30.2023

Former Bearcat Jakob Wright closes out the Cal Poly baseball season by striking out the final two batters. The Mustangs beat Cal State Fullerton 5-4 Saturday afternoon.

Regardless, Cal State Fullerton is going to the NCAA play offs. They’ll play at the Stanford regionals. Only four California schools in the play offs. Stanford, Cal State Fullerton, Santa Clara and San Jose State.

Other west coast teams include Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State and Washington.

The playoffs begin Thursday.

In major league baseball yesterday,

The Dodgers beat the Nationals 6-1.

The Giants pounded the Pirates 14-4.

The Angels over the White Sox 6-4.

The Athletics beat the Braves 7-3.

The Yankees beat the Mariners 10-4.

The Padres open a three-game series today at Miami.