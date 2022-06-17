In Sports 06.17.2022

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 to win the NBA championships 4 games to two.
The Warriors led by 15 at half time, and held on to win the decisive game last night in Boston. The Warriors will have a parade down Market street in San Francisco on Monday to celebrate their fourth NBA championship in eight years.
In major league baseball yesterday,
Oakland over the Boston Red Sox 4-3.
The Angels over the Mariners 4-1.
The Padres beat the Cubs 6-4.
Tonight, the Giants host the Guardians.
The Giants play the Pirates in Pittsburgh.