In Sports 06.17.2022

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 to win the NBA championships 4 games to two.

The Warriors led by 15 at half time, and held on to win the decisive game last night in Boston. The Warriors will have a parade down Market street in San Francisco on Monday to celebrate their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

In major league baseball yesterday,

Oakland over the Boston Red Sox 4-3.

The Angels over the Mariners 4-1.

The Padres beat the Cubs 6-4.

Tonight, the Giants host the Guardians.

The Giants play the Pirates in Pittsburgh.