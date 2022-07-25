In Sports 07.25.2022

We learn more about the signing bonuses given to local baseball players who were drafted last week by major league teams.

Dylan Beavers of Paso Robles was taken 33rd in the drat. He will get a $2.2 million dollar signing bonus. Beavers played for Cal after a high school career at Mission Prep.

Cal Poly’s Brooks Lee of San Luis Obispo was selected eighth in the draft by the Minnesota Twins. His signing bonus was $5.67 million. He may also receive a long lecture on the Twins baseball history by Seth Blackburn of Atascadero before reporting to rookie camp.

Cal Poly pitcher Drew Thorpe was selected by the New York Yankees in the second round. He was the 61st player taken. His signing bonus worth just over one million dollars.

Two other Cal Poly pitchers were taken in the later rounds. Closer Jason Franks went to the Atlanta Braves in the 8th round. He received a $2,500 signing bonus. Pitcher Derek True was selected in the 20th round by the Oakland Athletics.

In major league baseball Sunday,

The Dodgers beat the Giants 7-4.

The Mets over the Padres 8-5.

The Rangers beat the Athletics 11-8.

The Angels beat the Braves 9-1.

And the Yankees shut out the Orioles 6-0. Baltimore rookie Adley Rutchsman going 2-3 and drawing a walk, but not able to score. Hopefully, Dylan Beavers will be in the Orioles line-up soon to help Baltimore produce some runs.