In Sports 09.28.2022

A full slate of games in major league baseball;

The Padres beat the Dodgers 4-3.

The Giants over the Rockies 5-2.

The Angels beat the Athletics 4-3.

The Yankees beat the Blue Jays 5-2.

The Red Sox over the Baltimore Orioles 13-9.

In the NFL;

A big moment for a former Bearcat Sunday. It happened in the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots

Josh Oliver scores his first touchdown as tight end for the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. Oliver played at San Jose State after Paso Robles high school.