In Sports 4.15.2021

Cal Poly short stop Brooks Lee named to USA Baseball’s 2021 Golden Spike award watch list. Brooks currently leads the Big West conference in doubles, RBI’s, total bases, sacrifice flies and slugging percentage. He’s second in home runs and hits. Third in runs scored. His .363 batting average is 7th in the conference.

Nationally he is #2 in doubles and #13 in sacrifice flies. Also making the watch list from the Big West conference, pitcher Rodney Boone of UC Santa Barbara. Three players from Vanderbilt are on the watch list, none named Boone, but it’s still impressive.

Previous winners include David Price, Buster Posey, Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper. The last winner was catcher Adley Rutchman of Oregon State University, who led his Beaver team to the NCAA championship. He received an $8 million dollar signing contract to play for the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted him #1. Adley played last year in the minor leagues, in February, he was assigned to the Orioles.

The Cal Poly Mustangs are home this weekend against UC Irvine, the top team in the Big West.