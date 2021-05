An exciting softball game in Shandon Friday afternoon, as the Shandon high school team beat Coastal Christian 13-12 with a walk off double with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Coach Dayna Schiocchetti tells KPRL her pitcher, who hit the game winning home run.

The Shandon outlaws will host Coast Union of Cambria tomorrow afternoon. The Mustangs have an excellent pitcher who will likely be throwing to the Outlaws tomorrow afternoon.