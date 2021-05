Cal Poly’s Brooks Lee named Big West conference player of the week for the third time.

Over the weekend, Lee led the Mustangs to a sweep of Cal State Fullerton. He hit four doubles, and his first collegiate grand slam home run.

He hit .500 against the Titans. 9-18. He is now hitting .337.

Nationally, Lee is number 3 with 21 doubles. He’s 14th in sacrifice flies and 39th with total bases.

The Mustangs travel to Davis for a series against the Aggies this coming weekend.