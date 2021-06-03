In Sports 6.03.2021

The Shandon Outlaws softball team is hosting a first round CIF playoff game this afternoon against John Glenn high school of Norwalk. First pitch is at 3:30 at Shandon.

The Big West handed out awards to the top baseball players in the conference this season. Brooks Lee is named co-player of the year and co-freshman player of the year. Senior catcher Myles Emmerson is named one of three players sharing the Big West defensive player of the year.

Lee was second in the nation with 27 doubles. He was second in the nation with 8 sacrifice flies.

He led the Mustangs in hits, doubles, triples, home-runs, RBI’s. Total bases, and batting average, (.342).