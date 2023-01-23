In The NFL 01.23.2023

The play offs down to four teams.

Saturday, the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20.

The Eagles over the New York Giants 38-7.

Yesterday, the Bengals beat the Bills 27-10.

And the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-12, yesterday afternoon in Santa Clara.

Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles host the 49ers, and the Chiefs host the Bengals in Kansas City.

You can hear those games Sunday here on KPRL.

The Eagles and 49ers at 11:00 Sunday morning.

The Bengals and Chiefs at 3:30.

And of course the superbowl on Sunday, February 12th at eleven.