Jerel Haley returns to Atascadero.

The former police chief is coming back to Atascadero to be the interim police chief. Jerel Haley will fill the position until a new police chief is named.

Mayor Heather Moreno says, we are very blessed to have chief Haley come out of retirement to give us his time, professionalism and ongoing leadership.

Haley is expected to begin as interim police chief in early October while the city continues its search for a new chief.