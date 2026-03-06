Juvenile Crashes Car Into Liquor Store in Paso Robles 03.06.2026

Yesterday morning, a juvenile crashed a car into Appy’s liquor store on 28th and Spring street, and then fled the scene.

Surveillance footage from the liquor store shows a driver of a Toyota driving over the parking block on the side of the liquor store, hitting the store’s wall facing Spring street. The driver immediately fled the scene without speaking to anyone, though was found later by police.

The damage to the building was not significant, pushing the wall forward by about 3 centimeters, and damaging the ice cream machine inside.

Owner of the store, Chad Maklous, was grateful no one was hurt, and said the damage will be covered through insurance.

The Paso Robles police department says they did not arrest the suspect.