KPRL Listener Quote 2.12.2021

People who are afraid to get sick want healthy people to wear masks.

People who want to depopulate the planet demand forced vaccinations.

People who are burning down cities, destroying business fronts and punching the elderly want to take your guns away.

People who demand tolerance want half the country canceled.

People who want open borders use rod iron and razor wire to protect themselves.

People who claim they are intolerant of racism classify an entire race as privileged, supremacist and racist.