Lake Fire Continues to Challenge Firefighters W/Only 8% Containment 7.08.2024

Santa Barbara County officials expanded evacuation orders on Sunday evening as the Lake Fire became the largest wildfire currently burning in California.

After sparking at about 4 p.m. Friday near Zaca Lake, the flames quickly raced across the dry vegetation, helped by high temperatures and low humidity. As of this morning officials said fire had blackened 20,320 acres, and crews had achieved just 8% containment. Despite a firefighting force of approximately 1,000 people and a fleet of tankers, helicopters and other aircraft, officials don’t expect the battle will end soon.

On Sunday night, an evacuation order was issued for all areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp (including Tunnel Road) to the Chamberlin Ranch. The order also covers all areas from Zaca Lake Road at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River, including east of Foxen Canyon Road to the 9000 block. This area previously was included in an evacuation warning before officials upgraded it to an order.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall. Personnel and equipment came from throughout California, including San Diego, San Bernardino and Orange County in the south, and Marysville and Yuba City in the north. Others came from Utah, South Dakota, Colorado and Texas.

Multiple air tankers, helicopters and other aircraft were deployed to assist hand crews, bulldozer operators and more on the ground. Structure defense crews have been strategically deployed to protect buildings in the fire area as the flames posed a threat.

Firefighters reportedly will use Midland School campus on Figueroa Mountain Road, as a staging point, sleeping in cabins and using the school facility for meals. The Lake Fire is burning in the same area as the Zaca Fire that burned more than 240,000 acres in July of 2007.