Low Volume Siren Growl Tests For Today & Tomorrow 11.12.2025

The county office of emergency services announced there will be a low-volume siren test today and tomorrow.

The tests will run along the Diablo Canyon emergency planning zone, covering an area of San Luis Obispo county from Cayucos to the Nipomo mesa. This includes the Five Cities area, Avila Bay, See Canyon, Price Canyon, Baywood Park/Los Osos, the city of San Luis Obispo, and Morro Bay.

The growl tests today and tomorrow were initially scheduled for October, but were rescheduled due to the Diablo Canyon refueling outage. Sirens will be tested individually for just a few seconds at low volume. No action is required on part of the public during this time.

Early warning system sirens are used for any local emergency where the public is needed to take action. This includes a tsunami, dam failure, or other natural or man-made disasters.