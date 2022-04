Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong stroked a pinch-hit double in the top of the 11th inning to drive home the winning run Saturday night as Cal Poly beat UC Riverside 4-3. The Mustangs won two out of three against the Highlanders to retain second place in the Big West conference.

The mustangs will host UC Santa Barbara for a three game series this coming weekend.

The Gauchos are 16-2 in the Big West, good for first place. The Mustangs are second with a record of 11-4.