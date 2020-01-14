Mark Perry Roblan of the Year 1.14.2020

This year, the Paso Robles chamber of commerce celebrates its 100th anniversary with a gala at Rava Winery. On that evening, which is Leap Day, February 29th, they will honor the Roblan of the year, Mark Perry. Mark says his roots are deep in the north county

Perry served as Pioneer Day chairman in 2014-2015 and he’s still on the Pioneer committee.

He’ll be honored as Roblan of the year at the Paso Robles chamber of commerce gala Saturday night, February 29th, Leap Day at Rava winery in Paso Robles.

Tickets are now on sale at the Paso Robles chamber of commerce or on their website. But they’re selling fast. It will be a historic event.