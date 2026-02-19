Mid-State Fair Accepting Vendors For Mission Market Place 02.19.2026

The California Mid-State Fair is seeking interested vendors to participate in the Mission Square Market.

This indoor marketplace will take place inside Estrella Hall, and the fair seeks to include 20 vendors to offer farm-to-table goods, handcrafted items, and products connected to the central coast. The fair will assist in providing display options, and have accommodations for specific display requirements.

Products sought by the fair include artisan cheeses, dairy items, honey, olive oil, vinegar, nuts, teas, beads, dried fruit, spices, handcrafted repurposed goods, and others.

Applications are due by April 17th, and organizers will be noticed of acceptance status by May 15th.

Link to application:

