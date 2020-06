Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo has a new look.

Last week, the catholic church removed a statue of Padre Junipero Serra, who founded many of the California missions. In other parts of California his statues have been vandalized.

Now, there’s a 20-foot mural of Maxine Lewis on the pavement. Lewis is the former San Luis Obispo activist after whom the homeless shelter on Orcutt road was named. It closed in 2018 when the new 40 Prado services center was opened.