Niblick Rd Ad Hoc Committee Discussing Design For Creston/Niblick Intersection 5.19.2025

The next meeting for the Niblick road enhancements project Ad Hoc committee is Tuesday afternoon, starting at 1:30.

The meeting’s only discussion is the design refinement near the intersection of Creston road and Niblick road. The Ad Hoc committee will consider several designs for the positioning of light poles, the brick wall along the sidewalk, pedestrian fencing, wall panels, and a monument sign for the city at the corner. All of the proposed designs are available as part of the agenda.

The city council has voted to move forward with the Niblick corridor project in its previous meetings, but the approval of its final design aesthetics will be done at a later meeting.