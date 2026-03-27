‘No King’ Protests to Return to San Luis Obispo County 03.27.2026

A third round of ‘No Kings’ protests are being organized across the nation for this weekend.

Titled ‘No Kings 3,’ this event will have several rallies across San Luis Obispo county on Saturday, March 28th. Protests are planned for downtown San Luis Obispo, Cambria, Grover Beach, and Atascadero. Organizers for the event said “right now, it’s our immigrant neighbors and their families being terrorized and torn apart, detained in private detention camps run for profit, and killed in our streets.”

The Atascadero protest will be held from 10 am to noon at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro road. The protestors will march through downtown Atascadero at about 11 am. The Cambria event will be from 3 to 4:30 pm at Cambria drive, between highway 1 and Main street.