Thunderstorms and gusty winds this morning. Variable clouds this afternoon with a chance of showers. Highs near 56. SW winds 20-30 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, winds light and variable. Lows near 44.

Tomorrow, cloudy, highs near 54. SE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Then another storm arrives bringing rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.