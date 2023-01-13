North County Weather 01.13.2023

A steady rain this morning, showers continuing this afternoon highs near 57. Southerly winds 10 to 15 miles per hour. Rainfall will total about one quarter inch.

Tonight, rain showers becoming a steady rain overnight. Winds light and variable, lows near 51. The chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow, rain showers with the potential of flooding highs near 56.

SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. The chance of rain is 100%. We’ll get about an inch of rain.

Sunday, the rain will ease up. We’ll get about four tenths of an inch of rain.

Then light showers on Monday. About two tenths of inch of rain expected.

Tuesday through Saturday of next week we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies.