North County Weather 02.22.2023

Rain and snow this morning in the north county. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon, highs near 48. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour, chance of rain is 50%.

Tonight, mostly clear, lows near 31. SW winds 5-10 miles per.

Tomorrow, clouds, with rain showers, highs near 47.

The extended forecast calls for showers continuing through Saturday. The north county will receive about an inch of rain each day on Thursday and Friday. About a 30% chance of rain Saturday. Then, more rain Monday through Wednesday of next week, more than an inch of rain over those three days, most of it falling on Monday.