Mostly sunny today, highs near 52. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour. Winds could gust to over 40 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 28. Northerly winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer, highs near 58. Light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies Thursday through Saturday. A 50% chance of light showers on Sunday morning.