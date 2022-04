Mostly sunny today, highs near 94. NE winds shifting to westerly at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, clear, lows near 52. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, highs near 94. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend with a gradual cooling trend beginning Saturday. Temperatures drop into the low sixties Monday and Tuesday of next week. We’ve got a 13% chance of rain Monday.