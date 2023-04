Today, sunny today in the north county, highs near 69. NW winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight, clear skies overnight, lows near 40. NW winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 75. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Upper 70’s late next week.