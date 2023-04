Today, sunny highs near 83, N winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight, clear to partly cloudy skies, lows near 50. NNW winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies, highs near 82. NNW winds 10-15 mph.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through next week. We’ll see high temperatures reaching the upper 70’s to low 80’s.