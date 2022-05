Sunny & warmer in the north county, highs near 78. NNW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 43. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 89. N winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru the week, with a gradual warming trend. Highs up into the mid 90’s Saturday and upper 80’s Sunday. Cooling slightly early next week.