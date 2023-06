Clouds this morning with sunny skies this afternoon, highs near 70. SW winds 15-25 mph.

Tonight, some clouds overnight, lows near 47. WSW winds 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, highs near 80. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

High temperatures warming up to the mid 80’s Saturday, cooling to 80 on Sunday.