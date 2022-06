Sunny today in the north county, highs near 98. WSW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 55. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 99. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies thru this weekend. High temperatures reaching 100 Sunday. Near 104 on Monday, 102 Tuesday. Then cooling off into the mid 90’s Wednesday. Mid 80’s late next week.