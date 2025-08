Vegetation Fire 8-1-25

Paso Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of an active vegetation fire on Friday afternoon in the Salinas riverbed area.

Paso Fire arrived at 3200 block of Sulfur Springs road at about 2:16 pm, arriving at the scene within three minutes of the initial report. Paso

Fire says about a quarter of an acre of vegetation was found burning, and the fire was swiftly contained from a coordinated response of 35 personnel by 2:35 pm.

Paso Fire says the cause is under investigation.