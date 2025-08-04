Gifford Fire Reaches Nearly 50 Thousand Acres 8.04.2025

A vegetation fire sparked Friday afternoon near the Madre fire scar, on either side of highway 166 near New Cuyama.

Since then, the Gifford fire has grown rapidly, fueled by dry vegetation, hot temperatures, and strong wings. The fire, as of around 6 this morning, has grown to 65,000 acres. The fire is burning in southern San Luis Obispo county, and in northern Santa Barbara county.

Evacuation orders for several nearby areas have been given, as well as evacuation warnings that stretch to Pippin Corner, La Panza, and California Valley. The fire is burning actively on both sides of highway 166, with more activity on the south side, according to California interagency incident management team 5, who has assumed command of the operation.

Highway 166 remains closed between the 101 and new cuyama.