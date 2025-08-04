Paso School Board Introducing 1st Reading For Policy Updates 8.04.2025

Board Agenda 08-05-25 English

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is tomorrow evening, with closed session starting at 6 pm.

As part of its agenda, the board will introduce the first reading for policy updates, which will return for approval on a future consent agenda. Policies are updated to ensure they remain compliant with state and federal law, as well as reflecting the district’s values and goals.

A new policy is being suggested for artificial intelligence: policy 0441. The policy underlies several principles that recognize the potential for AI, such as being used as a tool to augment and support, rather than replace staff in the performance of their duties and responsibilities.

The policy also states ai shall be used in a way that enhancing the learning experience for students, and support digital citizenship and literacy.