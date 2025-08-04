Fire Burns Through Barn and Nearby Vegetation in Atascadero 8.04.2025

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services received a report of a barn fire on Saturday at approximately 4:55 pm.

The fire was located at 8620 San Carlos, and had already extended to surrounding vegetation. Atascadero Fire says a coordinated response managed to stop the fire’s forward progress by 5:40 pm. In total, 9 acres of vegetation were burned, and the barn was lost.

Atascadero Fire also says “outstanding weed abatement efforts by nearby residents” caused four surrounding structures to be protected and saved. Two of the property owners had to be transported to Twin Cities community hospital, and four horses perished. No additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.