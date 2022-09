Partly cloudy today with highs near 96 in Paso Robles. 94 in Atascadero. SW winds 20-30 miles per hour.

Overnight, cloudy with lows near 67. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies with highs near 84 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms. A 62% chance of showers. W winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the low 90’s.

Next week, high temperatures in the mid 80’s to the low 90’s.